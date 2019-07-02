New Mexico mom charged in toddler’s death will be held until trial

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son will have to await trail behind bars.

Antonio Gurule was found dead in his crib back in September inside a home in Los Lunas. The 2-year-old had just been placed back in his mother’s car a few months earlier after CYFD says she completed a “parent plan.”

Monday afternoon in court, a judge ordered Gurule held until trial. Jeffry Moody, who Gurule described as the boy’s “father figure,” told police Antonio fell in the bathtub and hit his head. Moody is also charged.