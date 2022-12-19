NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that the minimum wage will be increasing, effective January 1, 2023. The increase is in accordance with the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law by Governor Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019.

Starting January 1, the state minimum wage will be $12 per hour and for tipped wage, it will be $3. This wage is now the lowest wage an employer is legally required to pay workers. NMDWS enforces the state and federal minimum wage. The City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, the City of Las Cruces, the City of Santa Fe, and Santa Fe County currently enforce their own minimum wage. To find out more, visit https://www.dws.state.nm.us/Minimum-Wage-Information.