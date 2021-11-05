New Mexico Military Museum reopening with Navy Week, Civil War events

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a year of COVID closures and renovations, the New Mexico Military Museum is finally ready to welcome visitors once again. The museum on Old Pecos Trail reopened after restrictions were lifted early in the year but shut down again in August for upgrades.

Now, just in time for Veterans Day, the museum will be open again starting Monday, kicking things off with Navy Week events and giveaways. The museum is also unveiling its new exhibit, New Mexico’s Civil War with presentations on Wednesday.

The museum is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12. For more information, visit newmexicomilitarymuseum.com.