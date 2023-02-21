SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 legislative session has proven to be a bit chile-focused. Legislators already discussed making roasted chile the state aroma, and now they’re considering a state chile song.

Tuesday, February 21, the House Rural Development, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee considered House Bill 510. Sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats, the bill would make “Red or Green”, written by Lenny Roybal, the official state chile song.

“We all know, of course, the official New Mexico question is: ‘Red or green?'” Bill co-sponsor Rep. Ryan T. Lane (R-San Juan) said. “It’s what I think sets us apart from the posers up north in Colorado.”

Before debating the idea, the committee heard “Coach” Lenny Roybal play the song. Check out the song via the audio player below.

“Red or Green”, written and performed by Lenny Roybal at the NM legislature

Ultimately, the committee voted to move the bill forward. If the song is approved by the rest of the Legislature and the Governor, it’ll join a long list of state symbols and songs, including the State Song, the State Ballad, and the State Cowboy Song.