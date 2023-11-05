ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The results are in for the annual New Mexico Electric Car Challenge that happened on Saturday.
A total of 50 teams from 21 schools joined in on the competition sponsored by Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratories.
The car had to travel the fastest while carrying a payload the size of a container of table salt, but success for many of the teams didn’t come without some failures.
A team from Roosevelt Middle School took home the first-place prize, which was a $350 classroom exploration package from Explora.