New Mexico mayor pleads not guilty to multiple felony charges

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Tonita Gurule-Giron

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mayor accused of illegally lining her pockets with taxpayer money pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Las Vegas mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron is facing half a dozen charges, including bribery, receiving illegal kickbacks and using her office for personal financial gain. Prosecutors say she steered city contracts to her boyfriend’s company and gave him inside information so he could win the bids.

Monday, Gurule-Giron appeared before Judge Abigail Aragon in Las Vegas. Another hearing on Jan. 21 will determine whether there is enough evidence to send her to trial.

