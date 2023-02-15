CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has pleaded guilty to a battery crime. He’s had his probation status taken away as a result.

According to a release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Richard Silva, 35, of Clovis, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. He was on probation when he made his plea.

The plea stems from an incident in November 2022, when Clovis Police responded to a stabbing. The victim said he had given Silva a ride to a hotel when he asked for money from the victim. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, Silva allegedly cut him on the right side of his neck with a knife and threatened his life.

During the hearing, the judge revoked Silva’s probation and sentenced him to five years, plus the two years left on his probation. This means he was given a total of seven years. He will be required to serve 85% of that sentence.

The release said Silva acknowledged his wrong-doing.