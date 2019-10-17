New Mexico man who caused 2017 hostage situation sentenced to prison

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Kaleb Scroggins

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The man behind a 2017 hostage situation at New Mexico farm will spend more than two decades behind bars.

It was Father’s Day when then-21-year-old Kaleb Scroggins led Alamogordo police on a chase after shooting and injuring a man. It came to an end 11 miles away at McGinn’s Pistachio Land when Scroggins crashed.

Scroggins then holed up inside the store while about 19 customers and employees hid inside a refrigerated room. After four hours of negotiations, Scroggins finally surrendered.

A jury found Scroggins guilty on eight counts. On Wednesday, Judge James Waylon sentenced him to 24 years in prison.

