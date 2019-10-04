New Mexico man wanted for allegedly hitting friend with axe

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County deputies are looking for a man they say hit his friend with an axe.

According to an arrest warrant, 30-year-old Riley Armenta and the friend were drinking when they got into a fight. The warrant says Armenta told another friend he almost killed the man after swinging the axe and hitting him in the face.

Deputies say the man had an 8 to 12-inch long wound on the left side of his face and doesn’t remember what happened. Armenta is wanted for aggravated battery and tampering with evidence for hiding the axe.