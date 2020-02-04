New Mexico man to serve 35 years for shooting at police

New Mexico

Alamogordo man who fired shots at officers sentenced

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who didn’t get away from police during a chase is now going away for decades.

Investigators say last January 36-year-old Labruce Powell shot at Otero County Deputies at a gas station. One of the bullets hit a customer in the arm. Police say they later learned Powell was a suspect and had a hostage.

After firing at border patrol agents, state police caught up with the SUV. The Otero County District Attorney says shots were exchanged between both state police and Powell until a pit maneuver sent Powell spinning off the road and into a ditch.

Officers responded guns drawn. Another angle shows a woman taking a dive out of the passenger window hands raised.

Today, Powell was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

