New Mexico man strips down naked in the middle of traffic

A welfare check for a man wandering a New Mexico highway is already concerning, but this story took a surprising twist. The man unexpectedly gave drivers a peep show, and it was all caught on camera.

It was a welfare check gone wrong. Lea County sheriff’s deputies found Johnathan Miller walking along Highway 18 between Hobbs and Lovington on May 5.

Miller: “You all want to fight me?”

Deputy: “No, I don’t want to fight.”

Miller: “Fifteen minutes. I just asked you a question.”

Deputy: “That’s cool. I just want to talk to you, see what’s going on.”

According to a criminal complaint, deputies tried approaching the 24-year old, but he was combative and didn’t listen to their commands. He accused deputies of being terrorists.

Deputies tried to be patient with Miller, by asking him nicely to talk and get on the ground. Miller, however, decided to do jumping jacks and eventually, deputies lost their patience.

Deputy: “Get on the ground or you will get tased! I’m done messing with you! Get on the ground! Get on the ground, now!”

Miller instead took off his clothes right then and there. After a few more warnings from deputies, he was tased.

As Miller was being cuffed, deputies tried to ask him for his name. He refused to tell them and cried.

Court records show Miller has been charged with drug-related crimes three times in the last six months. Twice for meth and once for marijuana.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook, using the hashtag, #heyleacounty, telling people to not remove their clothes during a welfare check.

Miller was booked into the Lea County Detention Center. He faces resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and indecent exposure charges.