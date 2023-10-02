NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — A New Mexican man is slated to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a bad haircut sparked a double murder.

Mark Valencia was found guilty of the double homicide as well as attempted murder last month.

Police alleged he was unhappy with a haircut given to him in Pecos in 2021.

After a few hours of drinking, authorities claimed Valencia grabbed a gun from his car, shot a man in the face, and then shot his girlfriend in the forehead when she tried to help the man.

Valencia reportedly tried to kill another man in the home, but he survived after hiding in a closet.

Valencia was given two life sentences, plus an extra 13 years for two other charges.