NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has been sentenced to prison, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release. He pleaded guilty in December 2021.

According to a release from the DOJ, John Thornton, 42, of Las Cruces, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and making threats.

Court records stated Thornton had been threatening people including a family member and employees at a computing company he “deemed to be evil.” Thornton reportedly threatened to kill those people through Facebook posts, text messages, and emails.

Thornton was sentenced to five years in prison with three years of supervised release.