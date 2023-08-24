NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – An enrolled member of the Navajo Nation has been sentenced. He’s accused of beating a victim so badly she needed to be hospitalized and eventually died from her wounds.

Evan Haceesa, 29, of Nageezi, was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison. He pled guilty to second-degree murder on March 22, 2023.

Court documents alleged, on August 28, 2022, Haceesa attacked his girlfriend of ten years, who was also the mother of his children, at his father’s residence in Nageezi. He’s accused of punching her in the face until she lost consciousness, kicking her, and putting her body in a wheelbarrow. An officer found the woman, “unclothed and unresponsive,” in the wheelbarrow.

The victim was taken to a Farmington medical center.

Her injuries included the following:

Blood and air in her abdomen

Perforated small intestine

Bleeding in and around the intestine

Bilateral nose fracture

Partially collapsed lungs

She died from her injuries on September 8, 2022.

After prison, Haceesa will need to undergo five years of supervised release.