New Mexico man sees color for the first time

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A family captured the moments a New Mexico man saw color for the first time.

“This is freaking weird, dude,” said Tony Aveling in the video. A surprised reaction from Aveling after his sister gave him glasses from Pilestone to help correct color blindness. That’s when he was able to distinguish all the colors of the rainbow, that he had originally described as being brown when he wasn’t wearing the glasses. His sister says she’s happy he will now be able to see the beauty of New Mexico the way their family does.