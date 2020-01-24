New Mexico man rescues puppies thrown from car

HAGERMAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of abandoned puppies are now in good hands, thanks to a New Mexico man.

“This green car in front of me decided to stop and toss out two puppies,” Ben Munoz said. “I’m an animal lover, I couldn’t tell you, I was just like…I was angry. I can’t believe people could do that.”

It happened Thursday afternoon in Hagerman. Ben Munoz from Roswell was finishing up his route for a local recycling company when he spotted the dogs being thrown from a car near Old Dexter Highway and Shoshoni.

He says one was pretty scrawny, and they were both ravenous.

“I actually just stopped off at Allsup’s to get me some food, and they attacked my bag. Well, I guess I’ll give them a little bit of chicken,” he said.

Munoz called Hagerman police, who turned the puppies over to the All Hearts and Paw Shelter. They are now up for adoption.

The car is believed to be an older model, dark green Ford Taurus. Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the crime to give them a call.