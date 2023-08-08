NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 46-year New Mexico man pleaded guilty to second degree murder Tuesday. Marc Clark will be held behind bars pending sentencing. Clark faces between 23 and 27 years in prison when sentenced. A date for sentencing has not been set.

Court documents say Clark was in a vehicle with three other people when they drove to a gas station in Shiprock, New Mexico. While at the station, the victim went inside the store to pay for gas. While this was happening, Clark began to argue with the victim’s girlfriend. During the argument Clark attempted to pull the woman out of the vehicle and slapped and punched her multiple times. This caused the driver of the vehicle to drive away.

Clark was left in the parking lot, when the victim came out of the store the two began talking. According to court documents, without warning, Clark pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck. The victim was taken to the Northern Navajo Medical Center and died from his injuries there.