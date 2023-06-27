NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeremy Dennis, of Mescalero, New Mexico, has pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer. Dennis faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced, a sentencing date has not yet been set.

On December 25, 2022 Dennis assaulted a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Officer, according to court documents. According to the documents the officer was performing a welfare check on Dennis when he hit and kicked the officer, wrestled him to the ground and rubbed pepper spray in the officers face. The assault occurred on the Mescalero Apache Reservation.