NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Navajo Nation member has pleaded guilty. He’s accused of second-degree murder.

According to the US Department of Justice, Augustine Bob, 28, of Church Rock, pleaded guilty to the charge. The crime reportedly took place within the exterior boundaries of the Navajo Nation.

On March 10, Bob’s plea was filed. It stated Bob admitted to leaving bloody footprints after beating a man to death after arguing with him on December 4, 2020.

Bob allegedly stated the act wasn’t in self-defense. The victim had blunt force trauma, chest contusions, lacerations in the lungs and liver, broken ribs, and other injuries. Those injuries led to his death.

Bob hasn’t been sentenced yet. He faces up to life in prison.