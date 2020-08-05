New Mexico man on the run after fleeing from police for the second time this year

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A middle-aged man who has been in trouble with the law since he was a teen is on the run again. Andronico Gurule, 38, managed to give police the slip during a high-speed chase, not long after he got into another chase that didn’t end quite as well for him.

In February, Espanola Police say they tried to pull Gurule over for a faulty light over his license plate and for failing to use his turn signal. However, instead of pulling over Gurule took off. Not long after, New Mexico State Police spotted the car which was again trying to flee. Officers pinned it between their cruiser and a telephone pole.

Gurule: “I’m just tryin to get home bro.”

Officer: “Why you running from the cops?”

Gurule: “Because I just f*** got out of MDC, dude, and I was just tryin to get my girlfriend home, dude.”

Gurule was booked into MDC because he was accused of driving on a revoked license in early February 2020. That arrest is the fifth time he’s faced that charge. Those arrests and a long list of others have made Gurule well-known among officers.

Officer: “Your Andronico, right?”

Gurule: “No.”

Officer: “What’s your name?”

Gurule: “Andy.”

The above exchange occurred in July 2020. New Mexico State Police officers had been informed Gurule was near the Auto Zone in Espanola and he had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. Police asks Gurule to get out of the car but Gurule does not get out. Instead, he reverses, pushing the officer into another cruiser. Gurule was surrounded by three officers with their guns drawn.

An officer did try to shoot Gurule with his taser through his rolled-down passenger window. However, he drove off, with the taser hanging out of his car. The white Acura in July was a little worse for the wear than it was back in February, but again, it was involved in a police pursuit.

Now, it was flying up State Road 68 away from Espanola. Though, this chase had a less dramatic ending. According to a police report, supervisors called off the chase, even though officers were right on Gurule’s tail. He got away and has not been found.

Gurule has a long history of dangerous and drunk driving-related charges dating back to 2004, along with some burglary, drug and child abuse charges. Gurule now has three felony warrants out for his arrest.