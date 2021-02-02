New Mexico man named one of the world’s dullest people

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man with an unusual hobby has been named one of the world’s dullest people, by experts on all things ordinary. “You live your whole life hoping to achieve something and finally I’ve achieved something,” says Johnnie Meier.

Johnnie Meier has managed to achieve is anything but interesting. “The dullest man, one of the dullest in the world,” Meier says.

The gas station memorabilia collector is one of 12 people from around the world selected by the Dull Men’s Club as the world’s dullest and featured in their 2021 calendar. “When I look at the crowd that I’m a part of. Wow, I’m so impressed with the other folks, with the other dull people. Man if we could all get together in the same room,” Meier says.

That would arguably be the dullest room ever “Who would have ever thought of collecting hundreds of washing machines. Who’d ever thought of observing the different patterns on security envelopes? These are some extremely dull people,” Meier says.

Meier owns and operates the Classical Gas Museum in Embudo, New Mexico. He says he’s been a collector for about 20-years. “To me, the gas pumps are kind of sculptural if you look at them they are pieces of art,” Meier says.

He says the Dull Men’s Club co-founder stopped in after a Colorado rug dealer told him about the museum. “I didn’t know there was a Dull Men’s Club I didn’t know how many of us there really were,” Meier says.

Meier hopes his new mundane title will inspire others to embrace their dullness. “You need to step back some from that bright shiny stuff. And I think the closer you get to dullness, the closer you get to enlightenment,” Meier says. The dull men’s calendar is available on Amazon for $15.