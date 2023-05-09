NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal jury has convicted Jeffrey Steven Clay, from Anthony, New Mexico, on kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. The 51-year-old man had more than one woman testify against him and has a history working at the El Paso Independent School District.

The guilty verdict comes from an incident that happened in 2021. At the time, Clay offered a ride to a woman in El Paso, according to prosecutors. The U.S. Department of Justice says that instead of taking the woman to her friend’s house, Clay drove her to his own house where he hit her, handcuffed her, and sexually assaulted her. The woman escaped afterwards.

During the trial, another woman came forward and testified against Clay. She said Clay abused her when she was a child and after she became an adult. She also said Clay abused her while she was pregnant.

The FBI is seeking info from victims. Images of Jeffrey Steven Clay provided by the FBI.

“This crime was disturbing and relentless,” Raul Bujanda, the special agent in charge of the Albuquerque Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said in a press release. “The conviction of Jeffrey Steven Clay is a great achievement in keeping our communities safer from those who target and prey on innocent people. The FBI will always work together with our partners and hold these criminals accountable and prevent such violence from happening in our communities.”

Clay now faces up to life in prison. If released after serving time in prison, he also has to register as a sex offender.

But officials imply that Clay may have victimized other people as well. The FBI is looking for anyone else who may have been victimized by Clay and are asking people to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or to use the online tip line (tips.fbi.gov) to make a report.