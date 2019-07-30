New Mexico man facing charges for letting dog kill fawn

A New Mexico man has been charged after officers say he let his dog kill a baby deer, then posted a video of it on social media.

The photos and video were posted on social media a week ago with a caption that reads, “Gus provided the best action at the end of the day. Got his first big game kill.”

People who saw the post quickly sent it over to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An officer with the department traced it all back to a Las Cruces man named Michael Garcia. CPW determined it happened along the Conejos River, in southern Colorado

“They contacted Michael Garcia and determined that it was true,” Travis Duncan said.

Now Garcia is facing three charges for illegal possession of wildlife, allowing his dog to harass wildlife and unlawful taking of wildlife. It appears after the fawn was killed, it was also skinned.

“We’ve taken appropriate actions to cite him and ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again and that people understand the laws here,” Duncan said.

Duncan said Garcia was working as a fishing guide on the Conejos River, although it’s unclear if he was working at the time. Regardless, the department says Garcia should know better.

Following the backlash, Garcia posted to Facebook apologizing, saying it was a “freak accident” and a “poor decision” on his part. He’s since taken all of the posts down.

Garcia is facing $1,372.50 in fines. CPW said he will also have a hearing that could result in the suspension of his fishing and hunting license for up to five years.