ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial child molester has been sentenced to 85 years in prison. He had the possibility of facing life in prison for the crimes.

Prosecutors said James Henz, 26, sexually assaulted five children over the course of several years. Many of the victims were members of his extended family. It’s reported Henz often committed these crimes at family gatherings.

The abuse came to light in 2020 when he reportedly tried to victimize a sixth child, and they reported it. Henz pleaded guilty in September to the charges.

He’ll have to serve 68 years before being eligible for release. He would be 94 years old at that time.