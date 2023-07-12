ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal jury has convicted 31-year-old Michael Rivera from Santa Clara, New Mexico of producing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says.

Rivera reportedly became friends with an underage victim, purchased alcohol for the minor, then had sex with the victim, according to the DOJ. The victim was 12 years old at the time.

Rivera later asked the victim to send him nude photos and videos, the DOJ says. The victim complied.

Rivera was brought to federal court in 2022. Now, he’s been found guilty of one count of coercion and enticement of a minor and two counts of production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the DOJ says.

“Rivera exploited the vulnerability of a child less than half his age,” U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez said in a press release. “Alongside our local partners, the United States will vigorously protect our community from such predators.”

Rivera now faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of at least 10 years for the coercion and enticement conviction and a mandatory minimum of 15 years for each count of producing pornography, the DOJ says.