NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 41-year-old man is found guilty of sexually abusing two children. James Scharmack was convicted on 15 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13-years-old.
The crimes happened in 2017 and 2018. The victims, who were siblings, gave a note to their mother revealing what had happened. Scharmack faces up to life in prison.