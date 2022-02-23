NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man living in New Mexico has been convicted in a California cold case murder from the 1980s. Andre Lepere, 64, was arrested at his home in Alamogordo last year. Lepre killed 79-year-old Viola Hagenkord in her apartment in 1980.

Her body was found in her bed and she had been raped. The case was cold until 2020 when a new team of detectives helped link DNA found on Hagenkord’s body to Lepre through a genealogy website.

After a two-week trial in California, on Tuesday found Lepre guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May and faces life in prison.