NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico District Attorney, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced Dwayne Calvert of Ohkay Owingeh has been charged with sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Calvert, 34, is accused of trying to engage in sexual intercourse with the victim while they were not able to consent. Calvert is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday, August 11.