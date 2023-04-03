NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police investigated a shooting involving the Sunland Park Police Department on April 1. One officer was injured in the shooting and the suspect was taken into custody.

SPPD responded to a domestic disturbance call in Santa Teresa and learned 33-year-old Tony Gomez was outside and shooting in an unknown direction. When an officer arrived on scene, Gomez shot at him and wounded the officer. NMSP say Gomez, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, barricaded himself in the residence.

After a standoff, Gomez peacefully surrendered himself to police. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention center and faces multiple charges. The injured officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.