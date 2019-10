LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – He might be 100 years old, but a Habitat for Humanity volunteer isn’t slowing down.

Malcolm Fell celebrated double digits Tuesday surrounded by friends he’s made through Mesilla Valley Habitat for Humanity.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, the 100-year-old has worked on 121 houses since he first started volunteering decades ago. He told the paper, Habitat is the love of his life.