SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department announced their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted an investigation that ended with an arrest. Criminal documents said the suspect was emailing and texting an officer that he thought was a young girl.

During an undercover operation, detectives pretended to be a 12-year-old girl. The fake persona was contacted by a man who spoke in a sexually explicit manner.

SFPD claimed Joseph Vukosovich, 51, was the suspect in the case. On March 21, he was arrested when he showed up at an apartment in Santa Fe to meet “the child” for sexual reasons.

“The mission of our Office is to keep New Mexicans safe and to build strong relationships with community advocates. Today’s arrest, and the months of prep work, are a direct result of our mission coming to life,” said Attorney General Raul Torrez. “I want to thank my team of special agents and the Santa Fe Police Department for working diligently together to take a child predator off of our streets.”

Vukosovich is charged with four counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device, attempt to commit a felony, sexual exploitation of children, sexual communication with a child, and attempt to commit a felony.