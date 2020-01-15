Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

New Mexico man captures video of bighorn sheep along daily commute

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man captured remarkable video of some rams while driving to work.

Randolph Eberle from Eagle Nest was traveling along Highway 38 when he noticed the rams between Questa and Red River. They were roaming near the road, then two of them started going at it.

“I was overwhelmed. I’ve looked at National Geographic films and was always fascinated by the rams,” Eberle said. “But to see that actually happen, well, like most people like to say, surreal.”

Eberle says he’s noticed plenty of wild animals along the daily drive before, but this one takes the cake.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞