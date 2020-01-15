New Mexico man captures video of bighorn sheep along daily commute

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man captured remarkable video of some rams while driving to work.

Randolph Eberle from Eagle Nest was traveling along Highway 38 when he noticed the rams between Questa and Red River. They were roaming near the road, then two of them started going at it.

“I was overwhelmed. I’ve looked at National Geographic films and was always fascinated by the rams,” Eberle said. “But to see that actually happen, well, like most people like to say, surreal.”

Eberle says he’s noticed plenty of wild animals along the daily drive before, but this one takes the cake.