New Mexico man captures elk herd on camera

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man captured some of the state’s beauty on camera this weekend.

“We always try to show you why we love this community, and it’s not just that beautiful mountain view right there,” he said. “But the other thing we absolutely love [about] this community is the fact that we have so many wild creatures running around.”

The Ruidoso man spotted a herd of elks roaming around the Cree Meadows Golf Course. More than a dozen of them were calves.

He says the best time to catch them is around sunset during the summer.