New Mexico man booked into county jail for 33rd time

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been booked into the San Juan County Jail for the 33rd time.

Terry Joplin was arrested Wednesday for resisting arrest, auto theft, and violating his probation in a different auto theft case. The 44-year-old has a long criminal history dating back to the 1990s for charges including theft, credit card fraud, and drug possession.

Without pointing any fingers, the sheriff’s office says it’s frustrating to see a repeat offender like Joplin continually ending up back on the streets. They plan to reach out to the District Attorney’s office and encourage them to take steps toward securing a steeper sentence this time around.

