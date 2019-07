CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man is in custody after being shot at by police this weekend.

According to State Police, Clovis officers were called out to a home on Wallace Street on Saturday. State Police say after yelling at the officers, 42-year-old Damon Smith walked out and pointed a rifle at them.

A SWAT team then began negotiating with Smith, and eventually used a taser to get him in custody. He’s now charged with aggravated assault.