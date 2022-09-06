NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on Interstate 10, near Deming. Police say on September 1, 23-year-old Anthony Saucedo hit and killed a construction worker, 22-year-old Carl Lee Johnson.
NMSP say their initial investigation shows Saucedo was driving a 2012 Ford van and for reasons still under investigation, hit Johnson who was cleaning debris from the road. Saucedo fled the scene after hitting Johnson, who was pronounced dead on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
An NMSP officer caught up with Saucedo and he was arrested and booked into the Luna County Detention Center. The crash is still under investigation by NMSP.