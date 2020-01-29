Live Now
New Mexico man arrested after allegedly stabbing own mother

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is behind bars accused of trying to kill his own mother.

Police say 28-year-old Matthew Baisley’s brother found him standing over their mother, who had been stabbed in the back of the neck with a large kitchen knife inside her home. The brother says Baisley then came after him when he tried to intervene.

Investigators say the mother was clinically dead at one point, but was revived and remains in critical condition.

When he was arrested investigators say Baisley said, “I must be the world’s worst murderer.” Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep him locked up until trial. A hearing for that has not been set.

