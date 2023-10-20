LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is facing a federal investigation accused of trying to dig up details around the personal lives of Border Patrol agents. A new search warrant shows online messages offering to pay people for addresses, social media accounts, and more. The suspect hasn’t been charged but he’s accused of offering to pay up to $1K for information on agents.

In a recent interview for KRQE Investigates, a border patrol agent spoke to the pressure facing agents related to safety. “So the agency has been doing a lot of work for resiliency, you know, to provide assistance, provide counseling not only to the agents but to the families. When somebody wears a badge and gun, it takes a toll on the family,” said U.S. Border Patrol agent, Fidel Baca.

The FBI is investigating a Las Cruces man, who News 13 is not naming because he hasn’t been charged. Investigators believe he’s been sending messages over an app called ‘Telegram’, asking for addresses of Border Patrol agents and even addresses of their immediate family members, like mothers.

One message says the man will offer, “top dollar on good info”. The search warrant also details how agents messaged the man earlier this month asking how they get paid. The suspect is accused of responding by asking for details on agents’ rankings and links to social media accounts for kids of Border Patrol agents.

Another message also threatens to post video of “torturing any Border Patrol agent” that is sent the suspect’s way. While the suspect hasn’t been charged, he could face a charge of “conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer”.