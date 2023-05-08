DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who allegedly shot a Sunland Park police officer last month was officially charged Monday. Tony Gomez is facing 16 charges in connection to the domestic violence call on April 1.

State police said that Gomez’s wife called the police saying he beat her with a gun and fired two shots at her head, but he missed. Gomez allegedly then put on military gear, including a bulletproof vest, and went outside. That’s when his wife locked herself and three kids in a bathroom. While he was outside, authorities said he shot an officer, two patrol units, four other vehicles, and four homes in the area.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery. No one else was hurt.

Gomez is charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, aggravated assault, child abuse, and more.