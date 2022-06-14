NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating another to death on the Navajo Nation. According to a criminal complaint, on June 8, 33-year-old Tyrone Atcitty Nez allegedly punched the victim, knocking him unconscious at a home near Sanostee, New Mexico on the Navajo Nation.

The complaint says Nez then allegedly stomped on the victim’s face several times. Neighbors called 911, but emergency medical services were not able to revive the victim. The victim has not been identified. Nez is charged with second-degree murder.