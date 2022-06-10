NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested an alleged human smuggler linked to a hostage case. Emigdio Gonzales-Gamboa, 33, was arrested in Anthony, New Mexico and charged with harboring undocumented non-citizens.

On June 1, Doña Ana County and HSI special agents responded to a residence in Anthony, New Mexico about a possible kidnapping. Deputies say they got a call from a woman stating that her sister was being held against her will. Deputies rescue a woman inside a trailer who said she had been smuggled into the United States and then held captive for six weeks. According to police, she identified Gonzalez-Gamboa as the man who had held her captive.

She told police that her cell phone had been taken away and she was allowed only limited access to it. Police say she told them 12 other undocumented non-citizens had been taken to other U.S. cities.