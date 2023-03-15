NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of assaulting a federal officer. He was in court on March 14.

According to the US Department of Justice, Jeremy Dennis, 43, of Mescalero, was charged with assault on a federal officer. Dennis is reportedly a Mescalero Apache Tribe member.

A criminal complaint said he assaulted an officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs while they were performing a welfare check on December 25, 2022. Dennis is accused of punching, kicking, and attempting to strangle the officer by pushing their bulletproof vest into their throat.

Dennis would face up to 8 years in prison if he’s convicted of the crime.