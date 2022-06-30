NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has made it easier for WIC participants to shop at local farmer’s markets. The Department of Health is launching an app for farmers and people receiving benefits. It lets people make and receive payments and those who don’t have a smartphone can instead use a shopper card.

They apply at several markets throughout the state including the Downtown Growers Market and the Rail Yards Market. The state says it gives low-income people and the elderly access to locally grown nutritious foods. The state has a list of farmer’s markets online, for more information visit their website.