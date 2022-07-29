NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Magazine is looking for the state’s best photographer for their annual photo contest. The 2023 photo contest is accepting working through September 16 with prizes being awarded in their January-February 2023 issue.

There are six themes for this year’s contest. People, landscapes, animals, experience, nightscape, and mobile where people can submit any photos taken on a mobile device. Four winners will be picked from each category and one person will get the grand prize for the best photo that captures the true essence of New Mexico. The grand prize includes $600 in gift cards, ten New Mexico United club seats, and four officials United jerseys.