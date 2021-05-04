New Mexico Magazine honors ‘true heroes’ in community

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Magazine is offering residents the opportunity to honor residents who have made sacrifices for others this last year. The publication is accepting nominations for “true heroes” who have set themselves apart by serving the community through healthcare, education, volunteerism, philanthropy, hospitality, arts, culture, and more.

The winners will be featured in New Mexico Magazine’s December 2021 issue and during a Facebook Live event that will take place on November 16, 2021. The deadline to nominate a hero is midnight on July 2, 2021.

Nominations forms can be filled out online at newmexico.org.