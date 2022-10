NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization.

The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with a second chance drawing for $1M. The lottery is always trying to come up with new unique games to entice players and raise money for scholarship funds.