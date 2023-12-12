NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery is reminding players to gift responsibly this holiday season as part of the National Gift Responsibly Campaign. The lottery said while many people find the games easy stocking stuffers and gift tags, they should not go to those underage.

They said research shows that the earlier a person is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Special messages will be in holiday advertisements to remind players the gambling age is 18 years and older and to gift responsibly.