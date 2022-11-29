‘Tis the season for winning. The New Mexico lottery provides fun gift ideas for this holiday season. It invites people to get creative when giving out the scratchers. For example, you can hang some from the Christmas tree or create a mini scratchers tree to give to someone as a gift. The point of these gifts is to make it fun and exciting. By buying one, your money goes toward the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.

The New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $964 million for New Mexico education through lottery ticket sales, and 100 % of net proceeds benefit the lottery scholarship program.

The New Mexico Lottery wants to remind the viewers that lottery tickets are just for people 18+. For more information, visit their website.