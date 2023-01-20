NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Lottery is looking for music to help promote a new set of scratcher games. Could you help them find what they’re looking for?

New Mexicans ages 18 and older are invited to submit their lyrics and music for a chance to win $3,000 and have their song featured in the Oro Scratchers campaign.

The winner will also get to record their song in a professional sound studio. Submissions end on February 17 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit New Mexico Lottery’s website.