NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Lottery is looking for music to help promote a new set of scratcher games. Could you help them find what they’re looking for?
New Mexicans ages 18 and older are invited to submit their lyrics and music for a chance to win $3,000 and have their song featured in the Oro Scratchers campaign.
The winner will also get to record their song in a professional sound studio. Submissions end on February 17 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit New Mexico Lottery’s website.