New Mexico looks to expand job safety workforce

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico is looking to hire more than 30 new state workers who will be part of its Occupational Safety and Health program.

The New Mexico Environment Department announced Tuesday that it will be hosting hiring events next week in Las Cruces, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque as the agency looks to expand its OSHA ranks. The new positions include worksite inspectors, compliance assistance specialists, operations staff, and COVID-19 response staff.

The department noted that the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces is the newest hazard affecting employee health, so about half of the new hires will be dedicated to ensuring employers adhere to state and federal public health rules, policies and practices.

Officials said those employees will work alongside the state Department of Health to help keep businesses open and employees safe when COVID-19 is detected in the workplace.